City Council to host reception for outgoing member

The informal reception will take place on the second floor of Rosemount City Hall, 2875 145th St. W., at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. The public is invited. The regular meeting of the City Council will follow at 7 p.m.

Council member Demuth's term was preceded by her service on the Rosemount Planning Commission. She has also worked closely with the Environmental and Sustainability Task Force created by the council this year.

She also had roles with the Port Authority, the boards of the Dakota Communications Center, the Leprechaun Days Volunteer Committee, and was active with the Utility Commission.