City council votes for 3.52 percent levy increase

On Tuesday, the Rosemount City Council approved a 3.52 percent levy increase, bringing the city's overall tax levy to $11.4 million in 2017, compared to $11.04 million in 2016.

At the same time, the city's property tax base has increased about 6.38 percent compared to 2016, including a 4.37 percent increase in property value for the median valued home in the city.

The city's overall budget saw a bigger increase, jumping from $18.8 million to $20.2 million for 2017, about a 7.41 percent increase. City Finance Director Jeff May said this increase is primarily due to special infrastructure projects and equipment purchases that are being made in the city's enterprise funds.

Enterprise funds, like for stormwater or utilities, are funded by fees, rather than property taxes.

To help offset those costs, the council also voted to raise utility fees. The water rate increase is 4 percent, the sewer rate increase is 6 percent, and the stormwater rate increase is 4 percent.

The budget shows an increase of about 4.71 percent in expenses from the general fund, which is the main operating fund for the city. May estimated that about 66 percent of the city's property tax revenue comes from residential properties.

City Administrator Dwight Johnson noted that the impact of the city's taxes has remained steady for residents — the total city property tax on a median valued home ($250,700) is now $71 less than it was in 2008. And the $11.4 million levy is similar to the tax levy passed by the city in 2009, Johnson said.

"That's two measurements that show we've pretty much kept the taxes and the overall levy in line with what it's been," said Johnson.

Johnson outlined a number of additions in the 2017 budget, including an additional position for park maintenance, a new patrol sergeant for the Rosemount Police Department, and increased wages and benefits based on current employment contracts.

Johnson said these additional expenses are partially offset by revenue increases, including more building permits and charges for developing new streets and utilities. In 2017, the city estimates about $480,000 in building-related fees.

The process for developing the budget takes several months. Early in the the year, the City Council set goals and work plans for the budget, which were then were used by department heads to put together a preliminary budget.

During the budget process, the city also reviews 10-year plans for street improvements, equipment purchases, buildings and the ice arena. On Tuesday, the council also approved an update to the capital improvement plan — look for more about that plan in the Dec. 15 edition of the Independent Town Pages.