Many Rosemount voters took advantage of absentee and early voting, more than tripling since the last presidential election in 2012, City Clerk Clarissa Hadler reported.

Approximately one-third of the 13,362 Rosemount residents who voted this year elected to do so ahead of Election Day. Sixty percent of the absentee ballots were cast between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7, Hadler said.

In 2012, the city accepted 1,349 absentee ballots, while in 2014, 916 absentee ballots were cast. The total for 2016, 4,520 ballots, "blew those numbers out of the water," Hadler said.

Hadler said the increase of absentee ballots is a result of Minnesota's "no excuse absentee" policy, as well as the extended early voting period in November where voters could actually put their ballot in a machine to be counted.

Council members also praised the city's high voter turnout rate.

"In the city of Rosemount, voter turnout was 10 points higher than the state of Minnesota estimate — that's incredible," said council member Mark DeBettignies

New licenses for Cub Liquor

The council updated the liquor license for Cub Liquor in order for the store to expand.

According to the application, the new store will be 7,606 feet, almost double the current size. The store's entrance will remain in the same place, but they will be adding two new checkout registers with belts instead of the current checkout counter.

The council also approved a tobacco license for the store.

Wider public mailings for hearings

The council voted to expand the mailed notification radius for public hearings from 350 feet to 500 feet.

The ordinance change was prompted by a project in the Harmony neighborhood to add a new apartment building to the area. At the time, many residents said they did not get notice for a public hearing on the project.

After reviewing ordinances from other cities and discussing the merits of different systems, city staff agreed it was important to have an objective, consistent standard for all projects.

On Oct. 25, the Planning Commission approved amending the ordinance to increase the mailing radius from 350 to 500 feet. The city council approved the change on Nov. 14.