City Council offers job to next Rosemount City Administrator

Martin said he was interested in coming to Rosemount because of the growth and development opportunities for the city.

"There's just so much happening in town, and there's such a bright future for the community, that I was really excited at the opportunity to be a part of that," said Martin.

Martin, who grew up in Hastings, said his interest in public service and city government came from his family — his father is a deputy sheriff with Dakota County and his wife is a middle school English teacher.

"I was instilled with this public service mindset from my father and my family, and that's what led me on this journey into local government," Martin said.

Bayport, a town of about 3,600 people, is located along the St. Croix River between the cities of Afton and Stillwater. Martin has been with Bayport since 2013.

Prior to working in Bayport, Martin served as community development specialist in Oakdale, Minn.

Martin earned a master's degree in public administration from Hamline University, with a graduate certificate in economic development. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and criminal justice from Gustavus Adolphus College.

Martin said he brings experience in building community facilities to the position — one of his major projects in Bayport was building a new fire hall in partnership with three neighboring cities.

"I've got some experience in forging those partnerships," said Martin. "It really all comes back to relationships and forming strong relationships — that's a strength of mine, so I think that will be a good fit."

Martin was one of four finalists interviewed by the council Saturday, Nov. 5. There were a total of 39 applications for the position of city administrator, which will be open at the end of the year following the retirement of current administrator Dwight Johnson. Johnson has worked in the city of Rosemount for eight years.

The city council will vote on an employment agreement and salary at their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14. If the agreement is approved, Martin is expected to begin work Jan. 3, 2017.