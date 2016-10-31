Four finalists named for Rosemount city administrator

Community members are invited to an open house for the candidates on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail.

The finalists include:

• Brian Anderson, city administrator of Faribault, Minn. He previously worked at the Minnesota cities of Newport, Lakeville, and Woodbury and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

• Brian Carlson, assistant Town Administrator of Wellfleet, Mass. He previously worked at the Massachusetts cities of Provincetown, Boston, and Worcester and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Suffolk University in Boston.

• Chris Heineman, Community Planning and Development Director of Northfield, Minn. He previously worked at the Minnesota cities of Kenyon, Lake City, and Anoka and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Hamline University.

• Logan Martin, city administrator of Bayport, Minn. He previously worked in Oakdale, Minn., and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Hamline University.

The chosen candidate will take over for current City Administrator Dwight Johnson, who announced his retirement in August.

The search is being led by consulting firm Brimeyer Fursman. The council held a work session with Richard Fursman, president of Brimeyer Fursman, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to review a slate of semifinalists and select the four finalists to interview.