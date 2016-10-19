City asks for assistance in keeping stormwater drains clear

The city is responsible for maintaining more than 85 miles of storm sewers throughout Rosemount. This includes inspecting, cleaning, and maintaining more than 5,000 stormwater structures, as well as sweeping to ensure the drains remain free of leaves and other debris.

In a press release, the city encouraged residents to check and see if storm drains are clear of leaves and other debris including ice and snow during winter months.

"As we move further into autumn, leaves and other yard waste may clog up the storm drains, preventing the normal discharge of stormwater," the release said. "Flooding may occur during periods of heavy rain or rapid snow melt if the drains are blocked by debris."

For more information about protecting water resources, visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/stormwater.