Plans for a community solar garden in Rosemount have been scaled back, but plans are still in place to have 10 megawatts of solar power operating before 2018.

On Monday, Oct. 3, the Rosemount City Council amended an interim use permit for Geronimo Energy to extend the term of their permit for one year, after construction of a portion of the Rosemount Community Solar Garden was delayed due to regulatory changes for solar gardens.

In December 2014, the council voted to move ahead with a 160-acre community solar garden as part of Xcel Energy's Community Solar Garden Program.

The solar garden was originally designed to produce up to 21 megawatts of solar electricity for the city, but a 2015 settlement between Xcel Energy and a group of solar developers changed the landscape. Under the agreement, the maximum size for co-located community solar gardens is five megawatts or less.

Now, instead of a single garden, Geronimo Energy will be building two 40-acre solar gardens that each produce five megawatts of electricity. One garden is already under construction, while the second has an anticipated start date in early 2017, said Community Development Director Kim Lindquist.

"What we're really doing is recognizing that the program was delayed through really no fault of their own and that they'll be installing some of that garden next year," said Lindquist.

Extending the permit will give the company the full 25-year contract term through Xcel Energy's Solar Rewards Community program for the second garden, Lindquist explained.

Lions will move Christmas tree lot

The Rosemount Lions Club will be moving their traditional Christmas tree sales lot to the Rosemount Village Shopping Center due to construction at their old location.

Since 2006, the Rosemount Lions Club has sold trees at Rosemount Market Square, near the intersection of County Road 42 and Chippendale Avenue. Construction of an Arby's and Chipotle in that area means the group can't sell in the parking lot.

Fortunately, Cub Foods has agreed to let the Lions relocate into their parking lot just down the street, a move the Rosemount City Council approved Monday with an amendment to the Lions Club's interim use permit for a transient merchant outdoor sales lot. The group is permitted to sell trees from Nov. 24 to Dec. 22 each year.

Mayor Bill Droste praised the work of the Lions Club in the Rosemount community.

"The Lions Club is one of the public entities that have been around many, many years. ... They often are donating to civic groups — police, fire departments — and they do a lot of work in our community," said Droste.

Other business

The council approved a resolution ordering a developer to correct hazardous conditions at a proposed new development site in Rosemount. City staff said they are concerned about open structures and debris at the Dunmore development site, located between South Robert Trail and Dodd Blvd., south of Bonaire Path. If the city elects to file the resolution in court, the developer will have 30 days to remove all excess junk, rubbish and unnecessary articles from the property; remove backfill open basements and a swimming pool; and complete demolition on partially demolished buildings.

The council accepted a bid of approximately $36,700 from Think Digital for a new electronic entry sign on 145th St. near the entrance to Rosemount City Hall and Central Park. Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said the city still needs to determine the exact location for the sign and what the graphics on the sign will look like.

The council voted to lease the concession stand at the Rosemount Ice Arena to the Rosemount Area Hockey Association for a cost of $250 per month for six months. In 2014, the RAHA made a net profit of $5,200 and utilized 1,250 volunteer hours to run the concession stand.