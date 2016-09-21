What should the city of Rosemount look like in the next 10, 15 and 20 years? Residents will have the chance to share their thoughts on the future of the city during a community meeting on the city’s comprehensive plan updated from 6:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Rosemount Community Center.

This is the first community-wide meeting on the comprehensive plan, and therefore it is the first chance for the broader community to share their opinions on this document, said Kyle Klatt, senior planner for the city of Rosemount.

A comprehensive plan represents the community’s best effort to guide growth and achieve goals between the present and the year 2040. It includes information on areas for growth, plans for new infrastructure, transportation and transit routes, and goals for parks and trail amenities.

Like other communities in the Twin Cities, Rosemount is required to create a comprehensive plan and update it every 10 years. This means the city needs to have a new play submitted to the Metropolitan council for review and approval by the end of 2018.

The city has already met with three small neighborhood study areas focusing on parts of the city that will be most affected by the new plan. The preliminary work from these groups will be available at the community meeting on Sept. 22.

The community meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with posters on display describing the issues that will be addressed in the plan. At 7 p.m., there will be a presentation about the plan, followed by group questions or comments. At 7:45 p.m., there will be breakout sessions with the poster groups for detailed questions and comments.

Information about the planning process is also available on the city’s website at ci.rosemount.mn.us/plan.