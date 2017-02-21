A community conversation on the topic is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway in Burnsville (enter Door #1 on the upper level).

Reimagine Minnesota is a collaborative effort of approximately 40 metro-area school districts to develop a collective education plan to address integration, access, opportunity and educational achievement. Ten different community conversations are being held throughout the metro area in February and March. Input received will inform the work of superintendents as they create a plan and recommendations for new local and statewide policies and practices.

The conversation on March 8 is for residents of District 196, Lakeville Area Public Schools District 194 and the Burnsville-Eagan Savage School District 191. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those planning to attend this free event are asked to register online at www.district196.org/register or by contacting Patty Kaiser at 651-423-7916 or patty.kaiser@district196.org. Childcare will be available upon request for children ages 2 through 12, as well as interpreters in Spanish and Somali.

Transportation will also be available from specific District 196 schools, depending on the location of those requesting transportation. When you register, please note if you would like childcare, interpreter services and/or transportation.