St. Joseph School plans fundraising gala Feb. 25

Dinner at the Emerald Gala is being catered by Rudy's Red Eye Grill of Rosemount. There will also be a live jazz band, silent auction items, as well as a few raffle items. Chances to win a one-carat diamond necklace will be sold throughout the evening as well as a fast-paced liquor raffle.

Proceeds from the gala will enhance the student educational experience at the school. Chromebooks and tablets are being added to every classroom, and school staff plan to make additions to the science curriculum. Additionally, funds will be raised for the St. Joseph School educational assistance fund that assists families who need help fulfilling their tuition requirement.

St. Joseph School has been a K-8 school since 1953, and plans to open a preschool in the fall of 2017. Over 1,400 students have graduated becoming leaders throughout the community and elsewhere.

For more information about St. Joseph School or the 2017 Emerald Gala, please contact Principal Kelly Roche at 651-423-1658, or visit the website www.stjosephcommunity.org.