Arby's donates to Rosemount Elementary School for tech upgrades
As part of its grand-opening celebration in Rosemount in November, Arby's donated the purchase price of all Kid's Meals sold during its first month of business to Rosemount Elementary School.
The school plans to put the $2,680 donation toward technology upgrades, including the purchase of new Chromebooks for students.
Arby's Rosemount and the Arby's Foundation presented a check Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Rosemount Elementary School saying they value making a difference in the community where their employees live, work and play. The initiative is part of Arby's Foundation's 30-year commitment to empowering youth across the country.