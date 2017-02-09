The school plans to put the $2,680 donation toward technology upgrades, including the purchase of new Chromebooks for students.

Arby's Rosemount and the Arby's Foundation presented a check Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Rosemount Elementary School saying they value making a difference in the community where their employees live, work and play. The initiative is part of Arby's Foundation's 30-year commitment to empowering youth across the country.