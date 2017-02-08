Search
    District 196 board tours East Lake Elementary construction

    By Kim Ukura Today at 1:30 p.m.
    Members of the District 196 School Board tour East Lake Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. They are pictured standing in a classroom wing, with a windowed staircase in the background (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Kim Ukura)1 / 3
    Director of Elementary Education Sally Soliday, East Lake Principal Miles Haugen, and Superintendent Jane Berenz talk during a tour of East Lake Elementary on Monday, Feb. 6. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Kim Ukura)2 / 3
    Members of the District 196 School Board toured the construction at East Lake Elementary School Monday, Feb. 6.

    The 84,000-square-foot building includes a glass-walled media center at the building's center, flanked by three wings for classrooms. Each classroom cluster has a common area where students can work independently and in groups.

    The estimated cost for the school is $29.8 million, but previous updates on the building have indicated the project is currently under budget.

    East Lake, located on a 22.4-acre site at the intersection of Diamond Path and County Road 46 in Lakeville, is the 19th elementary school in the district. Construction is scheduled to be completed in late July, so the school will be open for students in fall 2017.

    Students from five neighboring elementary schools — Rosemount, Shannon Park, Parkview, Diamond Path and Highland — will become students at East Lake.

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
