District 196 board tours East Lake Elementary construction

The estimated cost for the school is $29.8 million, but previous updates on the building have indicated the project is currently under budget.

East Lake, located on a 22.4-acre site at the intersection of Diamond Path and County Road 46 in Lakeville, is the 19th elementary school in the district. Construction is scheduled to be completed in late July, so the school will be open for students in fall 2017.

Students from five neighboring elementary schools — Rosemount, Shannon Park, Parkview, Diamond Path and Highland — will become students at East Lake.