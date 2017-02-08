District 196 board tours East Lake Elementary construction
Members of the District 196 School Board toured the construction at East Lake Elementary School Monday, Feb. 6.
The 84,000-square-foot building includes a glass-walled media center at the building's center, flanked by three wings for classrooms. Each classroom cluster has a common area where students can work independently and in groups.
The estimated cost for the school is $29.8 million, but previous updates on the building have indicated the project is currently under budget.
East Lake, located on a 22.4-acre site at the intersection of Diamond Path and County Road 46 in Lakeville, is the 19th elementary school in the district. Construction is scheduled to be completed in late July, so the school will be open for students in fall 2017.
Students from five neighboring elementary schools — Rosemount, Shannon Park, Parkview, Diamond Path and Highland — will become students at East Lake.