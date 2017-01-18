Shannon Park celebrates 'Friends Around the World'
First-graders at Shannon Park Elementary School in Rosemount had the chance to learn about the cultures of China, Mexico and Somalia during the school's first "Friends Around the World Day" Friday, Jan. 13.
Students spent the afternoon moving between classrooms learning about the culture of each featured country.
Shannon Park fourth-grader, William Kerndt, and fifth-grader, Vanessa Huang, taught students to count to 10 in Chinese.
Parent Cynthia Jimenez and District 196 Cultural Family Advocate Clara Montbriand played a bingo-style game from Mexico.
Shannon Park third-grader, Zehan Warsame, her sister Khadija Charif, and their mother Khatra Osman, demonstrated some Somali dances for the first-graders.