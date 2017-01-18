Shannon Park celebrates 'Friends Around the World'

Students spent the afternoon moving between classrooms learning about the culture of each featured country.

Shannon Park fourth-grader, William Kerndt, and fifth-grader, Vanessa Huang, taught students to count to 10 in Chinese.

Parent Cynthia Jimenez and District 196 Cultural Family Advocate Clara Montbriand played a bingo-style game from Mexico.

Shannon Park third-grader, Zehan Warsame, her sister Khadija Charif, and their mother Khatra Osman, demonstrated some Somali dances for the first-graders.