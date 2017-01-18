Search
    Shannon Park celebrates 'Friends Around the World'

    By Kim Ukura Today at 2:26 p.m.
    Shannon Park Elementary fifth grader Vanessa Huang teaches first grade classmates about China during Friends Around the World Day on Friday, Jan. 13. 2 / 5
    Shannon Park Elementary third grader Zehan Warsame and her sister Khadija Charif teach first grade students about Somalia during Friends Around the World Day on Friday, Jan. 13. 3 / 5
    District 196 Cultural Family Advocate Clara Montbriand teaches first grade students about Mexico during Friends Around the World Day on Friday, Jan. 13. 4 / 5
    First-graders at Shannon Park Elementary School in Rosemount had the chance to learn about the cultures of China, Mexico and Somalia during the school's first "Friends Around the World Day" Friday, Jan. 13.

    Students spent the afternoon moving between classrooms learning about the culture of each featured country.

    Shannon Park fourth-grader, William Kerndt, and fifth-grader, Vanessa Huang, taught students to count to 10 in Chinese.

    Parent Cynthia Jimenez and District 196 Cultural Family Advocate Clara Montbriand played a bingo-style game from Mexico.

    Shannon Park third-grader, Zehan Warsame, her sister Khadija Charif, and their mother Khatra Osman, demonstrated some Somali dances for the first-graders.

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
