RHS grads speak about managing college and careers in STEM

He was among 40 alumni who visited RHS Thursday, Dec. 22, to speak with current computer science students about college, careers and the benefits of sticking with science, technology, engineering and math classes.

The panel was organized by teachers T.J. Reinartz and Brian Fendrich, who are responsible for the high school's growing computer science curriculum, which has grown significantly since the first class was offered in the early 2000s.

For many years, the district occasionally offered a single computer science class, which ran intermittently depending on enrollment. In the last six years, they've expanded the curriculum to offer a full range of classes that draw around 170 students each year.

The curriculum includes single trimester classes on computer basics and computer programming, as well as year-long courses where students can earn college credit. Students who take Advanced Computer Science can earn college credit for the course thanks to a partnership with Inver Hills Community College. There is also a more general class, Computer Science Principles, for students who want to learn about technology but are less interested in programming.

With these additions, students could have the option to take a computer science course every year at RHS. These classes have also helped the district continue to offer classes in fields where students may want to get jobs after graduation, Fendrich said.

"Knowing the employment market, we wanted to be able to prepare kids for the future," Fendrich said.

One of the challenges for students, said Fendrich, is finding space to fit these elective courses into their already packed scheduled. One change Reinartz and Fendrich have advocated is allowing these courses to fill either math or science requirements, but there are challenges to fitting that into district curriculum and college entrance requirements.

The idea to hold an alumni panel discussion grew organically. Over the last several years, many computer science alumni would visit the school during their time home for the holidays.

As the number grew, Reinartz said it became hard to accommodate them all. Instead, the teachers decided to organize an official day for current students to connect with recently-graduated alumni in the field.

Around 40 alumni agreed to come back to the panels, about 20 in the morning and another 20 in the afternoon. During their regular computer science class time, current students had the chance to rotate through panels of alumni to ask questions and learn about different career and educational paths in computer and STEM fields.

A number of alumni on the panels are working at major employers like Garmin, National Instruments, Codester and Target. Other panelists were recent graduates, still finishing their college education.

"We want to encourage enthusiasm to continue to computer science or STEM, and want to help increase the diversity of those who decide to stay in the field," said Reinartz.

Ricard, a 2005 RHS graduate, was one of the first students to take computer science courses at the high school.

"I've come back almost once a year since I graduated high school, and it's been super fun to see the program grow," said Ricard. "When I went to school, I was one of nine people in the advanced computer science class."

During one panel, Ricard told students not to be intimidated by introductory college computer science classes because everyone is starting as a beginner.

"It's like middle school algebra — you're all terrible at it, so it can be very liberating," he said.

Ricard sat on a panel with Will Casey, class of 2016, and Emily Brossart, class of 2014. Casey is currently studying computer science at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and Brossart is currently a chemical engineering student at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Casey said he wanted to come back to help build on the strength of the program and help current students through their transition to college.

"Even though I don't do (computer science) anymore, it's still fun to me to pass on the knowledge to other people," said Brossart. "We don't have nearly enough people in science, technology, engineering and math ... I want more people to be interested in that."