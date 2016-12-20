District 196 raises taxes 3.9 percent for 2017

However, increasing home values in the district mean that the average taxpayer should only see a 1.6 percent increase on the school district share of their local property tax statement, said Jeff Solomon, District 196 director of finance and operation, during a public presentation on the budget Dec. 12.

In 2016, the average home value in District 196 was $258,096, paying school property taxes of $1,290. In 2017, the average home value has increased about 2.5 percent to $264,495, with district property taxes of $1,311 — a property tax increase of $21.

Solomon noted that between 2008 and 2013, when home values declined during the recession, school district taxes remained stable — about $1,179 in 2008 compared in $1,066 in 2013.

"Locally, our school board made an effort to reduce taxes during that period to maintain the tax that was being distributed amongst our community," said Solomon.

Approximately 61 percent of the district's yearly revenue comes from the state, while 20 percent is funded through the property tax levy. The district's property tax levy has two lines — taxes approved by local voters and taxes approved by the school board.

Since 2010, the district's local property tax levy has increased from about $79.4 million to $88.9 million. This year's levy is about 48 percent voter approved and 52 percent board approved, said Solomon.

The majority of the tax levy, about 79 percent, is dedicated to the district's general fund for overall operations. About 19 percent is used in the debt service fund, and about 2 percent is used in the community service fund.

Final budget shows smaller general fund deficit

In addition to approving the tax for the upcoming 2017-18 school year, the district also gave a preliminary review to a final budget for the current 2016-17 school year.

Total expenditures for the year are expected to be about $480 million. The majority of those expenditures, about 73 percent, are from the district's general fund.

The general fund shows about $344 million in revenue and $351 million in expenses, a deficit of about $6.8 million.

However, Solomon said the deficit could still reduce by the end of the year, based on the district's previous budgeting practice. The district also anticipates a fund balance of about $24.2 million at the end of the year.

"If recent performance trends are an indicator, the final budget could significantly reduce the planned use of fund balance," said Solomon. "It's quite possible we're looking at another year being very close to breakeven."

The board approved a preliminary budget for the current fiscal year, which began in July, during their regular meeting June 27. After the final enrollment figures are approved in October, district's present a final budget for the year in December. The District 196 School Board will approve the final budget in January.