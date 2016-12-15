Elementary 19 to be named East Lake Elementary

East Lake Elementary is scheduled to open in fall 2016 and is located at the intersection of Diamond Path and County Road 46 in Lakeville.

The district opened up a form for community input on the name and received more than 1,000 suggestions, said Sally Soliday, District 196 director of elementary education.

Nine finalists were presented to a committee of parents, who narrowed the list down to three possibilities — East Lake, Eagle Ridge and Eagle View.

In a press release, the district said the second two names were not chosen because there are already schools with those names in other districts across the state. East Lake will be the first elementary school with that name in Minnesota.

East Lake is a 40-acre wetland located west of the new school's location. East Lake Community Park surrounds the lake, which will be visible from some areas in the school when it opens, Soliday said.

Miles Haugen, currently the principal at Deerwood Elementary School, was hired Nov. 23 to be the principal of the new school. Haugen will continue as principal at Deerwood through the end of the current school year. In January, he will begin the process of hiring staff, communicating with parents and planning for the opening of East Lake Elementary. Haugen started teaching in District 196 in 1984 and has been principal at Deerwood since 2004.