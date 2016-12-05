District 196 hires new coordinator of finance

Onyango-Robshaw will replace Stella Johnson, who is retiring in February after a 24-year career in District 196. He will start in his new position Jan. 10 and will serve under Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Solomon.

Onyango-Robshaw has been the fiscal operations director in Robbinsdale since 2014. His responsibilities include preparing the district’s annual budget; monitoring the budget, cash flow and impact of state legislation; overseeing preparations for the annual audit report and ensuring compliance with state and federal laws pertaining to financial reporting practices. From 2008 to 2014, he was the controller for Eden Prairie Schools and from 2002 to 2008 he worked for School Business Solutions, a St. Paul company that offers business management services to Minnesota school districts and charter schools.

Onyango-Robshaw has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va., where he majored in economics and information systems, with a minor in finance. He is scheduled to complete his master of business administration program at the University of St. Thomas in December.