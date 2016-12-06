The committee is looking for current RHS students to submit a "creative, innovative and professional logo" that would help promote the event online, through social media and other marketing products.

Entries for the contest will be accepted through Dec. 16, and the winner will be announced in February.

Entries should be submitted directly to Katrina Walter at klynnproductions@charter.net. Entries should be submitted digitally as a 300 dpi PDF or JPG file and include "RHS Centennial Logo" in the email subject line.

More information about the logo and contest requirements can be found online at gallery.mailchimp.com/f4b5dea2b9c0c939cc1f02d6c/files/CentennialLogoDesign.pdf.

RHS will host a Centennial Celebration the week of Sept. 22-24, 2017, to coincide with the 2017 Homecoming celebration.

The weekend will feature a variety of activities geared towards celebrating 100 years of graduating classes including the Homecoming football game, other alumni and sporting events, a food truck extravaganza, and more.

For more information about the Centennial Celebration, visit www.district196.org/rhs/centennial/RHS_Centennial_Celebration.pdf.