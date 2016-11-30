Elementary 19 project under budget and on schedule

"We're happy with the projects of the new elementary build — we had good outcomes during the land purchase process, the design process, and the bid process," said Jeff Solomon, District 196 director of finance and operation.

As a result, the Elementary 19 is currently about $2.5 million under the $29.7 million budgeted for the new school. Solomon estimated about two-thirds of the savings came from competitive bids and about one-third came from the land purchase.

Warmer-than-average temperatures and lack of snowfall have also been beneficial for the project. The construction management team has elected to use some contingency funds — money set aside for unexpected expenses — to pay some overtime to contractors so they take advantage of the unseasonable weather.

"The weather's contributed, but also our construction team ... has been doing a great job of collaboration and coordination so we can maximize the weather conditions we have," said Solomon.

At this time, the building foundation and masonry walls on all wings of the building, except the gym, have been completed. This has helped get the floors for the various levels in place.

In addition, most of the site preparation has been finished — the fields have been seeded around the building, soil has been leveled, and hydroseed has been placed in other areas.

Importantly, curbs and gutters have been installed around the parking lot and roadways, and a first lay of asphalt has been laid. This will be especially important next spring, as it will help keep dirt and mud from being tracked into the building as finishes are being installed, Solomon said.

At this time, the district is confident the building will be ready for staff to begin work in early August and open for students in September.

"We've tried to take as many proactive positions as we can" to prevent any potential delays, Solomon said. "We're putting ourselves in a position where we can advance the project forward, but there are always things that can curtail that."

Preliminary designs for the building by St. Paul firm Wold Architects show a two-story, 84,000-square-foot building with a glass-walled media center in the middle of the school. On the west end of the building are six clusters of five classrooms each, three per story.

Each cluster of classrooms will include a common area in the center designed to serve as an extension of the classroom for small-group instruction or to bring the entire grade level together.

On the east end of the building, plans show the school's main entrance, office area, gym, art and music rooms, and preschool and special education classrooms.

In November 2015, district voters approved a $180 million referendum for building upgrades, technology, and expanded magnet school programming. The referendum included two parts, a $130 million building bond and a 10-year, $50 million capital improvement levy.

At this time, the district doesn't have specific plans for how the $2.5 million in savings from Elementary 19 might be used. The district is currently in the process of planning out the second phase of referendum project. Renovations at Rosemount High School are part of the third phase of the referendum.

"It's really being used as a design contingency against the second and third phase of the referendum projects," Solomon said. "If we don't have to use that for contingency, the (school) board can make some decisions about how to use that."

Independent Town Pages staff writer Deanna Weniger contributed to this story.