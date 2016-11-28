Haugen will continue as principal at Deerwood through the end of the current school year. The district will begin the process of hiring his replacement after the first of the year, Superintendent Jane Berenz announced Wednesday.

Haugen has been principal at Deerwood since 2004. He started in District 196 in 1984 as a teacher at Northview Elementary School. In 1986, he began teaching at Southview Elementary School, where he later became an administrative assistant. In 1999, he left the district for his first principal job in neighboring District 191 and returned five years later to take the job at Deerwood.

Haugen will be responsible for hiring the staff, communicating with parents and planning for the opening of the new school, which is being built at the intersection of County Road 46 and Diamond Path in Lakeville.

Earlier this month, the District 196 School Board approved a recommendation establishing an attendance area for the new school that is comprised of parts of the Diamond Path, Highland, Parkview, Rosemount and Shannon Park elementary school attendance areas.

The new elementary will provide relief to overcrowding at these schools resulting from the addition of full-day kindergarten, the expansion of school-based preschool and growth in the southern part of the district. The new school is expected to get a name at the Dec. 12 school board meeting.

"I am honored to have been principal at Deerwood for the past 12 years and look forward to being here for the rest of this school year," Haugen said. "I am excited by the challenge of opening a new school and the opportunity to meet the students and families that will become part of this new learning community."

Haugen has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Augsburg College, a master's degree in education from Mankato State University and earned his administrative licensure from St. Mary's University.