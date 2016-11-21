Instead, they'll be lined up on the streets of New York City as one of 10 bands marching in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Although the more than 200 members of the band have just completed their current season, plans are already in the works behind the scenes to prepare for the major trip next November, director Leon Sieve said.

Typically, the marching band season wraps up in October with a trip to a super-regional competition in Missouri. In 2017, the season will extend through November as the band prepares a 90-second performance that will be aired on television, as well as a version of the performance to play along the parade route, Sieve said.

The Marching Irish were selected to march in the Macy's parade after an application process that included resumes for the band and directors, a video from a 2015 performance, and letters of recommendation from educators across the United States.

The band was notified they were selected just two weeks after their materials were in — "We were pretty excited they selected us so quickly," Sieve said.

Sieve said the band plans to leave for New York early Thanksgiving week in order to fit in some other educational opportunities — a Broadway show, a visit to the 9/11 memorial, and a dinner cruise around the Statue of Liberty.

The day of the Macy's parade will begin at 3 a.m., when participants do a complete run-through of the parade to help television crews prepare for the live broadcast.

"Not a lot of people know about that... they run the parade in the middle of the night, then we all line up and do it again for live television — the kids will be up for quite a long time even before we perform," said Sieve.

At this time, it's not clear how much the total cost for the trip will be. But based on the band's 2014 trip to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, Sieve said the program is estimating a cost of between $400,000 and $500,000.

"We try to give everybody the opportunity to go, we don't want to leave any students here," said Sieve.

The parade regularly draws more than 3.5 million spectators in New York, and around 50 million more catch the television broadcast. Rosemount will be the first Minnesota band to perform in the parade since Forest Lake High School in 1989.

The band ended the 2016 season with a series of successes. The vampire-inspired show, "Love at First Bite," earned three sweepstakes awards and eight Caption Awards over five weekends of competition.

The 2016 drum majors — Andrea Gordon, Adam Shew, Isabel Edgar and Colette Edgar — along with the band's directors were recognized by both the Rosemount City Council and the District 196 School Board Monday, Nov. 14 for the band's accomplishments this season.

"We at Rosemount are proud of our band students and our staff for all the work that they put into their everyday practice and performance," said Kim Budde, RHS assistant principal, told the school board.

The season culminated in the Youth in Music (YIM) Marching Band Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Marching Irish took first place in Class AAAA preliminary competition, earning their 10th Minnesota State Championship. They advanced to finals, where they took first place and earned the YIM Grand Champion Award.

Isabel Edgar said performing in U.S. Bank Stadium was "an experience like none other. It was honestly the perfect venue for that show — we had, up until that point, the best show we could have had, it was an incredible feeling."

The band also placed nationally, taking seventh place overall and first place in Class AAA at the Bands of America Super Regional Competition in St. Louis in October. It was the 12th time that Rosemount has been a BOA Super Regional finalist.

Director Bojan Hoover said that in addition to the competitive success, he was proud of the member's teamwork, dedication and hard work over the season.

"We're extremely proud of the accomplishments they've made this season, and we look forward to next year as we perform in New York City," said Hoover.

For more information or to donate to the band, visit www.rosemountband.com.