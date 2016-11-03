Brooks presented the idea for a book called "'Twas the Night Before Christmas in Rosemount" to André Nelson, then a junior at RHS. Although Nelson primarily painted landscapes and wildlife, he said he was up for the challenge.

Fast forward to last week, as Brooks and Nelson were eagerly awaiting for 1,000 copies of their third collaboration to arrive in the mail.

"The Little School That Could" is the story of Rosemount High School and how it survived the openings of three other high schools in its district. It will be available for purchase just in time for the celebration of RHS's 100th anniversary.

"I've always wanted to tell our story," said Brooks, who taught English at RHS for 33 years and had read an original piece to the student body that made the football coach cry.

"I thought, 'My God, it was crappy, so if that made you cry, maybe I can do something better down the road.'" Brooks said.

And so "The Little School That Could" was born. The book is a brief history of RHS. It employs Rosie, the intangible spirit of the school, as the narrator and addresses the way students and staff at RHS struggled to maintain their identity as newer schools opened around them.

Brooks hopes the book will serve as a sentimental keepsake for the people who call Rosemount their home.

"It's about perseverance and survival and success," he said. "It's been 100 years and we have managed to get through it all and maintain our identity and continue to be successful. We were always a fighter and we had to be at times. I hope people remember that."

Both Brooks and Nelson said they enjoyed the collaboration immensely.

"We feed off each other like nothing I've ever seen two people do," Brooks said.

Though it was Nelson's job to capture the author's vision, his paintings actually ended up inspiring Brooks' writing too. Nelson's painting of a weeping willow at sunset, to symbolize hardship and loss, inspired Brooks to add a poignant line to the end of one of his passages.

"It's just so cool to develop our friendship to the point where our visions can kind of merge a little," Nelson said.

Nelson said he approaches book illustrations a bit differently than his other artwork.

"The techniques are all the same. It's more of an ideological change than a stylistic change," he said. "There has to be a cohesion between all the paintings, so more thinking goes into it."

Brooks said Nelson hit it out of the park this time.

The pair decided to go bigger and better this time around, with a longer book, glossy pages, better binding, and a larger size.

"You get one shot at this," Brooks said. "It's a story that I wanted to tell because I lived through much of it, and I just wanted to do this right.

"Rosemount is a really special place," Nelson said. "The community is really like no other. It's a school that deserves to be recognized and acknowledged and a story that deserves to be told."

Neither Nelson nor Brooks is sure whether another collaboration is in their future. They have no plans for another book yet but are not ready to rule it out.

"I know that we both enjoy it," Nelson said, "and in the right circumstances and given the right opportunity, we would both have trouble turning it down."

Copies of Brooks' and Nelson's books are available at Rosemount Floral for $20 each or $50 for all three. Brooks and Nelson will appear from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Robert Trail Library for a Meet the Author and Illustrator presentation. There will be a watercolor activity for children as part of the presentation, and families are encouraged to attend.