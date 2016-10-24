Sixty-five high school marching bands, representing 13 states, competed in four classes (Class A-AAAA) during two days of preliminary competition. Only the top 14 scoring bands, regardless of class, moved on to finals competition.

In addition to winning their preliminary round class championship, Rosemount also captured the Class AAA awards for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Visual. The Marching Irish tied with Bellevue West (NE) High School for the Outstanding General Effect Award. Bellevue West finished second and Richland (TX) High School finished third in Class AAA prelims.

Rosemount's show, entitled Love At First Bite, scored third overall among all of the classes in preliminary competition, earning them a spot in finals competition. In finals, Rosemount finished in seventh place behind bands from Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska and Illinois. Other Minnesota high school bands participating at the BOA Super Regional included Eden Prairie, Eastview (Apple Valley) and Marshall.

This is the 12th time Rosemount has been a BOA Super Regional Finalist and this year's show was an overall crowd-pleaser that incited bursts of enthusiastic applause and standing ovations after both rounds of competition. The show also generated lots conversation and received complimentary acknowledgements from many of the other bands and in online social media posts.