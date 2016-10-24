These are some of the questions students in RHS English teacher Heather Traeger's "College Writing and Research" class hope to answer through original research projects on the history of RHS that will be part of the community's 100th anniversary celebration in 2017.

Traeger developed the project to help her students adapt to the kind of research they'll be asked to do in college, developing and creating new knowledge about a subject.

"I found that when they focus locally, they were more likely to create something new," Traeger said.

The students in the class will be seniors next year, so the 100th anniversary celebration also gives them a chance to "find an authentic audience for their research," said Traeger.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, students had the opportunity to pick the brains of some RHS alumni, trying to gather ideas for their research or ask specific questions about topics they were pursuing. The alumni who participated graduated anywhere from 1951 to 2004 and provided a range of perspectives for the students, Traeger said — "The mood in the room was so great."

Many students have started to hone in on their topics. Some are curious about the history of specific activities or events, while others plan to look at how opportunities for women have changed.

Several are curious about the years when District 196 added new high schools, like in 1989 when Eagan High School was opened.

Fashion, hairstyles, Homecoming activities and traditions, and school lunch are also areas of inquiry for the curious students.

In addition to writing a standard history paper, the students will be asked to find a creative way to present what they've learned. They'll share their findings at the end of the semester for a grade, then again next fall to community members and alumni participating in the anniversary festivities.

Area alumni who were interviewed for the research projects included Beth Bergacker, Becky (Barton) Breckenridge, Chuck Brooks, Sue (Hawkins) Carlson, Michelle (Bergacker) Deuermeyer, Dave Giliuson, Jean Heinen, Mary Jean Kelly, Nancy Kelly-Betzler, Gloria (Stelter) McMorran, Janet (Storkamp) Oster, Sharon (Genz) Staats, Laura (Howard) Strumberger, and Tonia (Wellik) Tutewohl.

RHS' Centennial celebration is planned for Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 in Rosemount. Alumni, parents and current/retired RHS teachers are encouraged to register on the school's alumni page at www.district196.org/rhs/alumni/index.cfm.