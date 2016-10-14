The college will host a visit March 20-22, 2017, with a team representing the Higher Learning Commission. Inver Hills Community College has been accredited by HLC since 1976. The team will review the institution's ongoing ability to meet HLC's Criteria for Accreditation.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding the college to the following address: Public Comment on Inver Hills Community College, Higher Learning Commission, 230 South LaSalle St., Suite 7-500, Chicago, IL 60604-1411.

The public may also submit comments through Feb. 20, 2017 on the HLC website at www.hlcommission.org/comment. Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs.

For more information about Public Comment on Inver Hills Community College, contact Carrie Schneider, associate vice president of strategic initiatives at 651-450-3788.