Representatives with the Elementary Attendance Area Reconfiguration Task Force presented a preliminary recommendation to the school board and community in late September.

During the first week of October, the district held two listening sessions with parents, one at Rosemount Middle School and a second at Scott Highlands Middle School. A total of 52 parents attended the sessions to share their thoughts on proposed attendance area.

Superintendent Jane Berenz told the District 196 School Board that most parents at the meeting recognized the need for the new building, but had questions about how the change would affect their students.

"Parents can always apply to transfer to another school in our district and that will be honored — the question then became transportation," said Berenz.

In the past, the district has not provided transportation for students to attend their previous school if they are moved into the attendance area for a new school. But, if student are moved between existing schools due to an attendance area change, the district has provided transportation to students who choose to stay for a limited time, said Berenz.

The last time the district opened a new elementary school was in 1995 with the addition of Red Pine Elementary in southeast Eagan.

The Elementary Attendance Area Reconfiguration Task Force met for a final time on Tuesday, Oct. 11, before providing a final recommendation for review to Berenz and district administrators.

The final attendance area recommendation will be reviewed and presented to the school board for review at their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 and brought for a vote at the Nov. 14 school board meeting.

Tony Taschner, district communications director, said an administrative recommendation on transportation would likely come at the Oct. 24 meeting as well.

More information about the proposal can be found online at www.district196.org and clicking "Preliminary Recommendation Elementary Attendance-Area Changes."