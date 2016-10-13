Student of the Week for Oct. 13: Marina Farmer

Marina Farmer, a student at Parkview Elementary School in Rosemount, has been named the Student of the Week for Oct. 13, 2016.

As a fifth grade band student playing a very challenging instrument, French horn, Marina Farmer is doing very well and consistently exceeds her teacher’s expectations.

Her instructor, Mr. Olsen, said, “She is responsible about always attending her weekly lessons (and helps others in her group to do the same), she is always well-prepared, consistently strives to give her best effort, regularly practices at home, follows all of the expected steps in practicing correctly, and frequently challenges herself by working ahead of what is expected. In addition, Marina is always kind, helpful and respectful to her peers.”

In the classroom, Marina is respectful and consistently pushes herself to learn independently. She is thoughtful and considerate and a great member of the team.