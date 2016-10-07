Video: Marching Irish Drumline participates in WE Day MN

The Rosemount High School Drumline performed with Jordan Smith, winner of NBC’s “The Voice," at WE Day MN on Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Photo courtesy of Jane St. Ores)

The Rosemount High School Marching Band Drumline participated in WE Day MN at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The students performed on stage with Jordan Smith, winner of NBC’s “The Voice.” Smith sang his hit song “I Lived.”

Rosemount senior Joey Skare, a member of the drumline, wore a GoPro camera during the performance. He shared the finished video with the Rosemount Town Pages.

WE Day MN is an annual event that hosts 18,000 students from around the state being recognized for their volunteer initiatives. The event included a full line-up of top entertainers and motivational speakers. All students who attend earn their way in by their charitable efforts throughout the year.