Students of the Week for Oct. 6: Shannon Park Patrol Captains

The Patrol Captains at Shannon Park Elementary School in Rosemount have been named Rosemount’s Students of the Week.

The Shannon Park Patrol Captains serve as positive role models in the Shannon Park community. They demonstrate honesty, kindness, respect, responsibility, a strong work ethic and teamwork.

This year’s patrol captains are (back, left to right) Kade Lotysz, Ben Siwek, Sophia Schwab, Eva Nowlin, Emma Ebeling, (front, left to right) Nicholas Zweber, Blake Leuth, Bridget McNeary, Ty Hansen, and (not pictured) Lilly Vincelli.