District 196 taxpayers will likely see a slight increase in property taxes for 2017, but district leaders say the increase is due more to state decisions than increased district expenses.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the District 196 School Board approved a preliminary tax levy increase of about 3.8 percent for 2017, which represents an increase of around $3.2 million when compared to the 2016 tax levy. The total preliminary tax levy is approximately $88.8 million.

Local property taxes, the second largest source of funding for the district, makes up about 20 percent of the district's total revenue. Around 65 percent of revenue comes from state or federal sources, explained Jeff Solomon, director of finance and operations.

Two factors to consider when looking at the tax levy and how it is distributed among district taxpayers are the district's referendum market value and adjusted net tax capacity, Solomon said.

The referendum market value represents the total value of property within the district boundaries — residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial. The current value is approximately $15 billion, about 5.15 percent more than in 2016. The district's adjusted net tax capacity also increased approximately 3.8 percent to $179.9 million.

"Both of our property wealth measurements increased press sizably and increased higher than state trend," said Solomon. "That's a good thing if you're looking at the local economy, that means our property values are increasing at a slightly higher rate than state average."

Solomon said the driving factor in the $3.2 million levy increase was a reduction in equalization aid from the state of Minnesota, a decision that adversely affects districts without a corporate tax base. In order to fund the levy, residential property owners in those districts end up paying more for voter-approved levies.

To maintain revenue, the district ends up shifting that revenue from state aid to district taxpayers through the property tax levy, Solomon said.

"The single largest item of that $3.2 million increase is due to reduced or declining equalization aid that applies to a number of our levies," said Solomon.

School board member Jeff Albright recommended that voters ask legislative candidates about their plans to address equalization issues.

"It can get complicated very quickly, but the bottom line is that because of action or inaction by the legislature, taxpayers in District 196 pay more for levies than people in other, wealthier districts pay," said Solomon. "It's within the control of the legislature to relieve some of that burden off of our taxpayers."

Solomon estimated that the tax impact on an average valued home of $258,000 would be about 2.8 percent, or around $36.50 for the year.

After the presentation, the District 196 School Board approved the maximum levy allowed by the Minnesota Department of Education, since the exact figure for the levy could change before the end of the year.

The district will give a public presentation on the proposed budget and levy on Monday, Dec. 12 before approving a final amount.

Other business

Following decisions by other metro districts, the board voted to not charge district students for attendance at regular season athletic events at their own high school. However, the policy change does not apply to football, or girls and boys hockey. Seniors, adults age 62 and older, will also be admitted to regular season athletic events at no charge. Seniors will continue to pay a reduced price, $2 off the adult price, for plays and musicals.