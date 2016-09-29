Search
    Student of the Week for Sept. 29: Rylie Biesel

    By Rosemount Newsroom Today at 5:35 a.m.
    Rylie Biesel, Rosemount Elementary School

    Rylie Biesel, a student at Akin Elementary School in Rosemount, is this week's Student of the Week. 

    Rylie, daughter of Stephanie and Cory Beisel, is a fifth grader in Mrs. Cance’s room. Her favorite subject is math, specifically problem solving, and her favorite book is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

    Rylie really enjoys writing about places she wants to go or places she has been. She also likes sports like basketball, softball and gymnastics. Rylie serves as a Bus Patrol on Bus 288.

