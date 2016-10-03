Student of the Week for Sept. 29: Rylie Beisel

Rylie Biesel, Rosemount Elementary School

Rylie Beisel, a student at Rosemount Elementary School, is this week's Student of the Week.

Rylie, daughter of Stephanie and Cory Beisel, is a fifth grader in Mrs. Cance’s room. Her favorite subject is math, specifically problem solving, and her favorite book is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

Rylie really enjoys writing about places she wants to go or places she has been. She also likes sports like basketball, softball and gymnastics. Rylie serves as a Bus Patrol on Bus 288.