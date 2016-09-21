The school calendars for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years will look very similar for families in District 196.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the District 196 School Board approved school calendars for the next two school years at their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

Like the current school year, the calendars included 171 days of school for middle school and high school students. There are 169 days scheduled for elementary school students, with two days of elementary literacy assessments scheduled in August.

Tom Pederstuen, District 196 human resources director, noted that there may be changes to the calendar in the future if there are other legislative of educational requirements put into place.

The first day of school is the Tuesday after Labor Day (Sept. 5, 2017 and Sept. 4, 2018) and school ends during the first full week in June both years — June 5 for elementary school students and June 7 for middle school and high school students.

In each calendar, winter break is less than two weeks, and spring break is scheduled for the last full week of March.

Graduation for the 2017-2018 school year is Saturday, June 2, 2018. Graduation for the 2018-2019 school year is Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Complete calendars can be found online at www.District196.org.