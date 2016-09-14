Micheal Zziwa, 29, formerly from Uganda, Africa, is taking 14 credits through online courses at Dakota County Technical College. Students like him will benefit from new courses and programs funded by a $3.2 million grant from the Department of Education to serve adult learners.(Deanna Weniger | Independent Town Pages)

Micheal Ziwa, 29, came to America in 2014 from Uganda, Africa. He’d gone to high school, but college was not possible for Ziwa, who describes his upbringing as very poor.

“In Africa, people survive,” he said. “School is important, but you can only go as far as you can afford.”

An opportunity through a church and family connection brought him to the US where he now has the opportunity to finally attend college.

He’s part of a rising group of what educators have dubbed “adult learners.”

This month Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College were awarded a $3.2 million grant from the Department of Education to serve adult learners. The grant is divvied out over five years.

“We are very excited about it,” said Anne Johnson, DCTC associate VP of student affairs. She led the schools in securing the grant, a project she has been working on since 2014.

In her research, she found that over the past ten years, the number of Minnesota students ages 25 and older seeking a college education has increased by 46 percent.

“More and more nontraditional learners with some college credits and plenty of life experience are looking at going back to school,” she said.

Nearly half of DCTC’s students are older than 25 and most of them attend part time, she said.

The aim of the grant is to help these adult learners have better success at completing their education, reduce the time it takes for them to get a degree, have faculty develop online classes and teach staff how to better advise them.

Of these adult learners, Johnson found 69 percent of the older students at DCTC are first generation college attenders.

Ziwa falls in this category, as do others who’ve immigrated, but Johnson said there’s plenty of homegrown students in the same group. One reason, she said, may be the shift from agricultural and manual labor jobs to jobs that require a degree.

Older students often have more responsibilities and less time to attend classes. Therefore, Johnson hopes to use some of the grant money to offer more online classes.

Ziwa said he’s taking 14 credits online this semester.

“I try to work hard,” he said. “The online classes make it very, very convenient.”

He’s studying marketing but said he’s open to being a journalist too.

Johnson said there has been a huge increase for online and hybrid courses.

Between 2008 and 2012, the number of students enrolled online in Minnesota grew from 65,979 to 107,158, she said. At DCTC, in 2010, 72 percent of the student body took credit courses in a classroom setting. By the fall of 2014, that number decreased to 57 percent.

“There’s a need to continue to develop online and hybrid courses,” Johnson said.

Hybrid courses are a combination of online teaching and classroom time.

Another way she found to help adult learners finish college faster is to offer credit for prior learning.

For example, someone who has spent time in the military or time running a business can get college credits for his life experience. If they’ve already learned it in the work world, Johnson said, they should get credit for it in the academic world.

The money from the grant should be available for use this academic year, she said.