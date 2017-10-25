Body found in Prescott last week

Funk said officers located an abandoned vehicle at a nearby municipal parking lot. A check of the vehicle revealed it belonged to a Ramsey (Minn.) County woman who had been reported missing.

Investigators have since confirmed the car belonged to the woman whose body was found. Funk did not have the woman’s identity immediately available, but said her family has been notified.

The preliminary cause of death appears to be drowning, Funk said, but investigators are awaiting toxicology results. He said the death “is pointing to an apparent suicide.”