Bruce Peterson was reported missing July 2. His body was found July 5 near the Dakota County Fairgrounds. Photo courtesy of Dakota County Sheriff's Office

The body of a man who went missing near the Dakota County Fairgrounds has been found, authorities said.

The body of 61-year-old Bruce Peterson was found by a searcher about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, in a remote and heavily wooded area near the fairgrounds, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.