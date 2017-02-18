Update: Two found dead in Rosemount home Friday

Inside, they found a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both deceased with gunshot wounds. A firearm was found near one of the bodies.

Police Chief Mitchell Scott said the request for a welfare check came from an acquaintance of the female victim. The caller told police the woman had been “out of contact for a couple of days, which was unusual,” Scott said.

The identities of the deceased will be released after autopsies are completed by the Hennepin County medical examiner. The incident is being investigated by the Rosemount police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“Like any investigation, we have to put the puzzle back together with the information we have,” Scott said. “In some cases, we may not get all the pieces because there isn’t anyone to ask.”

Scott said there are no additional suspects in the shooting, and there is “no threat to public safety whatsoever.”

Original Story

