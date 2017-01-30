According to a new release, the incident is believed to be related to information later learned from residents several blocks away who stated they were awakened by four or five gunshots at or near that same time.

The exact location of the gunshots is unknown, but believed to be near Highway 13 and Sylvandale Road in Mendota Heights.

Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) responded and determined the bullet that struck Leslie's home was coincidentally related to the shots being fired from the area several blocks away. The bullet or bullets negligently fired could have easily struck other homes in the area. The BCA recovered the bullet and will continue investigating the negligent firing of the gun.

There is no ongoing or continual threat to the Sheriff or anyone else in the neighborhood from this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.