Detective John Winters was officially promoted Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Rosemount City Council's first meeting of the year.

Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott said members of the department are "thrilled" that Winters will be the next sergeant with the department.

"We have a fairly young force, and I think having an individual with 23 years of experience that he can pass on to the other officers is going to be a tremendous asset to our department," said Scott.

In his time with the RPD, Winters has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer and, for the last seven years, the department's core detective. Winters grew up in Rosemount, and attended Rosemount High School.

"As core detective, he's gained a lot of experience dealing with thefts, burglaries, robberies and even homicides," said Scott.

Scott said the testing process for sergeant included a written exam and a panel interview. Three officers completed the test for the position. The candidates were interviewed by panels that included city department heads, police department staff, law enforcement executives, and leaders from the Rosemount schools and business community.

An additional patrol sergeant was added to the police department for 2017 to help handle increased police calls, reduce response times and reduce unsupervised shifts for patrol officers in the department.