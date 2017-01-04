Wetterling killer Heinrich being held in Oklahoma City

Chris Clifford, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshal Service in Minneapolis, said Tuesday that he could not say when Heinrich will be transferred to his final destination, or where that is. Heinrich left the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River on Dec. 23.

Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years for child pornography in November, two months after confessing to abducting, molesting and killing 11-year-old Jacob nearly three decades ago in central Minnesota. For years, the case attracted national attention and dominated headlines.

Federal prisoners must spend a minimum of 85 percent of their sentences behind bars before being eligible for release. There is no parole in the federal system. Heinrich is scheduled to be released from prison on March 28, 2033.

After he finishes serving his criminal sentence, Heinrich is expected to be civilly committed as a sex offender.

