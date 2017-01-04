Three teens robbed at gunpoint near Eagan High School

One of the three other people pointed a gun at the juveniles and demanded valuables, according to a police news release.

“During the confrontation, it is believed a gunshot was fired in the air and the suspects left the area,” according to the news release.

No one was injured, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public or students at the high school. No information was released on what was stolen.

Police believe the victims and the robbers knew each other and the meeting was planned. Eagan police are still looking for the three suspects.

— St. Paul Pioneer Press