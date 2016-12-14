Hendrickson was indicted for the following offenses: murder in the first degree (premeditation), murder in the second degree (intentional), attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree (great bodily harm), assault in the second degree (dangerous weapon) and illegally possessing a pistol due to former violent crimes.

According to court records, Hendrickson entered the Dollar Tree store looking for an employee he had a dispute with. He started a fight with the employee and was told to leave the store. He returned with a gun.

The employee fled out the back. Hendrickson proceeded to shoot two other people he did not know. Hortsch was killed and the other victim survived with serious injuries.

Hendrickson is being held at the Dakota County Jail on a $1.5 million bond without conditions and $1 million with conditions by Judge Michael Mayer.

His next court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Hastings. A jury trial tentatively has been scheduled for April 24 through May 5. However, that date could be moved up if Hendrickson requests a speedier trial. The maximum sentence for murder in the first degree is life imprisonment.