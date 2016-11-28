Accused Dollar Tree shooter to go before a grand jury

Hendrickson appeared in Dakota County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a Rule 8 hearing, which means the court informed him of the charges against him and his right to counsel. The court also made sure that he has a copy of the indictment, or the complaint, against him.

Hendrickson is accused of killing one man and critically wounding another when he entered the store looking for an employee he had a dispute with.

According to the complaint, the employee saw him coming and ran out the back of the store. The other two men were customers in the store and not involved in the dispute. Hendrickson shot one man twice and killed Donald Hortsch, a retired construction foreman from Rosemount.

The Dakota County attorney's office requested that the case be presented to a grand jury. According to the law, this must be done within 14 days.

The grand jury, which is closed to the public, will hear testimony from witnesses in order to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

If the grand jury chooses to indict, the trial could begin sooner. If the jury chooses not to indict, it will be up to the prosecutor to convince a judge that she has enough evidence to proceed.

Prosecutor Kathy Keena, from the Dakota County attorney's office, drew specific attention to subsection two of the rule which states: "If the complaint charges a homicide, and the prosecuting attorney notifies the court that the case will be presented to the grand jury, or if the offense is punishable by life imprisonment, the defendant cannot enter a plea at the Rule 8 hearing."

Hendrickson is being represented by attorney Pao Yang.

Also present at the hearing were two women and a man identified as Hendrickson's family, three family members of the other shooting victim who has not yet been named, and two men who said they knew Hendrickson from Speak the Word International Church in Minneapolis.

Judge Michael Mayer presided over the hearing.

The family members of the victim who had been shot twice, but survived, said he is still in therapy and they are hopeful he will recover. Authorities had originally stated that his wounds could leave him a paraplegic.

None of the three women would give their names, but said their relative was "fighting every day to be strong and not to cry."

They also wanted the family of the other victim, Donald Hortsch, to know that they appreciated everything he tried to do and that he was very brave.

The criminal complaint has not stated the circumstances in which Hortsch died. It states he was shot in the head, died at the scene and was unknown to the shooter.

Friends of Hortsch said he was the kind of guy who likely would have intervened to protect others.

Todd Russell, who knew Hendrickson from Speak the Word International Church said Hendrickson had come to church a few times. Russell said he was there to support all involved in the tragedy and called for unity.

The next review hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 8 in Hastings, following the decision of the grand jury.