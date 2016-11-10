Grant David Hendrickson, 27, has been charged with one count each of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and illegal possession of a firearm due to a criminal history.

Around noon on Monday, police responded to the Dollar Tree store in Burnsville and found that two people had been shot.

Donald Hortsch, 69, of Rosemount, died as a result of a gunshot to the head. A 26-year-old male had been shot twice, once in his right leg and once in his upper abdomen. He remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. The criminal complaint said he may become a paraplegic as a result of his injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that the shooter had left the store driving a tan or beige Buick. They located the vehicle and were able to apprehend Hendrickson without incident.

Hendrickson's girlfriend told investigators that she went into the store after 10 a.m. While there, she argued with a male employee she knew from an apartment complex in Burnsville. During the argument, the employee told Hendrickson's girlfriend that Hendrickson was a sex offender.

After Hendrickson's girlfriend left the store at around 11 a.m., court records show she called the police to report the verbal altercation, then returned to her apartment.

The woman told police she received a call from Hendrickson after he got out of class at St. Paul College. She told him she had learned he was a sex offender and about her argument with the employee.

Video footage showed Hendrickson leaving the college about 11:45 a.m.

He drove to the store where witnesses told police they saw a man matching Hendrickson's description fighting with the employee that had the argument with his girlfriend.

That employee told police that Hendrickson said, "I need to holler at you."

The employee did not want to "get into it" with Hendrickson, so he said he would talk with him outside. Hendrickson started pushing the employee and threatened to kill him. The employee responded by punching him and telling him to leave the store. The manager escorted Hendrickson out.

Hendrickson left the store, but returned a short time later with a gun, the complaint states.

Witnesses told police a 26-year-old male was walking to the front of the store when he made eye contact with Hendrickson. Hendrickson shot him twice. It was not clear how Hortsch was shot.

Judy Weniger of Lakeville was shopping in the Dollar Tree at the time the original argument occurred and overheard some of the disagreement between Hendrickson's girlfriend and the employee.

"I overheard a woman's voice say three times, 'I did not call the police on you,'" Weniger said. "I could not hear what the other person was saying. It got louder and louder and I wanted to get out of there. I heard the woman say, 'I'm not begging you to come back.'"

Weniger paid for her purchases and left, hearing later on the radio that there had been a shooting.

"I have to say thank God that we didn't hang out there any longer," she said.

Bill Cuevas, a construction worker from Farmington, said he had worked with Hortsch, who had since retired from Olympic Companies, Inc.

"Don was a great man, a brother in Christ and a very hard worker," Cuevas said. "I'm confident he died trying to do the right thing. That's the kind of man he was."

Jeff Schwartz, executive VP with Olympic Companies, said Hortsch had worked as a taper foreman about 37 years and had retired about eight years ago. He had just seen him at a retirement party for another co-worker in September where they swapped stories and shared laughs.

"Don was a very likable friendly guy that tells a story with a big ol' smile on his face," Schwartz said. "He was a fantastic individual. I can see where Don might just step in," he said, speculating that Don might have tried to stop the gunman. "It's just devastating. I feel horrible for the family."

Hendrickson has been in trouble before.

Farmington officers responded to a report of a domestic assault Feb. 11, 2008. Hendrickson admitted stabbing a man in the stomach and on the side of the head. He was arrested and charged with one count of assault in the third degree and one count of interfering with an emergency call.

In 2010, Hendrickson was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with a girl under the age of 13 in Empire Township.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement, "Our sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Donald Hortsch who died in this senseless and tragic incident and to the other victim in this case who has suffered serious and disabling injuries."

Hendrickson made his first court appearance Nov. 9. Bail was set in the amount of $1.5 million by Judge Karen Asphaug. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 22 in Hastings.

If convicted of even one murder charge, Hendrickson faces up to 40 years in prison.