Restaurant, retail planned for new building in Rosemount

The site plan calls for redevelopment at the former Hong Kong Bistro restaurant site. This is where the former Pizza Hut restaurant building was located at 15065 Canada Ave.

The new building will be constructed in front of Rosemount Market Square off Highway 42.

John Green Partnership submitted a site plan for a new building with a fast-casual restaurant and two retail spaces. The development calls for a drive-thru to serve the restaurant.

The developer proposes the demolition of the existing building that may take place this fall but it is unclear on the timeline yet, according to Kim Lindquist, community development director with the city of Rosemount.

The new building will be 5,700 square feet with three tenant spaces positioned east to west within the building. The unit on the west side will contain a fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru and seating for 30.

Development plans call for the other spaces to be retail businesses. No other restaurants are being proposed within the new building. The new development will have a single driveway, 32 parking spaces and the exterior building will be composed of a two-tone brick façade with vertical elements and red awnings will be installed over the windows.

Because the back of the building will face County Road 42, city staff asked the developers to enhance the building exterior along the north and rear. Plans call for adding 39 shrubs and other plants as part of the overall development landscape.

City staff proposed two goals for the development. One is to design a pleasing front visible from County Road 42 that receives high traffic visibility. The second goal is for developers to design a screen in the drive aisle area associated with the drive-thru restaurant.

The final development plans will be approved by Rosemount City Council.

UMore Park RFP

The University of Minnesota has distributed a development request for proposal Sept. 22 on 435 acres at UMore Park, according to Lindquist.

"This will allow for further development plans and acquisitions," she said.

That could mean activity on the land in the next year. The site is west and south of Dakota County Technical College.

"The RFP will go back to the university and they will pick those they want for the development," Lindquist said.

Developers will respond to the RFP that may include at first, primarily single-family homes and eventually a higher-density housing development, along with commercial development.