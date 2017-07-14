Minnesota's first e-bus hits the road

"It has been a really cool project and we have had great partners with Dakota Electric and Great River Energy, so it has been awesome to work on," said Mike Forbord, who works in divisional operations with Schmitty & Sons of Lakeville that operates a fleet of 100 school buses serving area districts.

"You are always a little bit skeptical of a new, emerging technology when it first comes out, but we went to the factory in May and it turned out to be a great plus and a great product," Forbord said during an unveiling July 7, 2017.

"One of the best things about it is that it is quiet and there is no sound," Forbord added. Unlike a diesel school bus, there is no loud engine rumble and no fuel-burning odor. The electric bus plays "awareness" music from an Mp3 file for students' safety.

"Dakota Electric brings cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency and is environmentally friendly and so this is really the bus of the future," said Joe Miller, public relations director with Dakota Electric Association in Farmington.

"It is really cool because it is the first electric school bus in Minnesota and the Midwest," said Jane Siebenaler, business account executive with Dakota Electric Association.

Powered 100 percent by electricity, the bus takes advantage of the Revolt program that allows any electric vehicle owner to receive charging generated from 100 percent wind power. Able to travel 100 miles on a charge, the electric school bus will be plugged in overnight for four to six hours.

This bus is a demo model and will be touring across the country, making a few stops in the Great River Energy service territory, Miller said.

The pilot program aims to demonstrate how electric buses perform in a cold weather climate and on suburban and rural bus routes. The program also will study the economic and emissions benefits from E-buses.

"For the first time in our research of alternative-powered buses, we found an option that makes practical sense," Forbord said.

"We are hoping that it is an opportunity for other bus companies to see technology and see if it is a good fit for them down the road as it is mainstreamed when the use grows," Miller said.

Luther Wynder, executive director of Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, commended Schmitty & Sons and partners.

"As MVTA looks to procure electric buses in the future, it's great to have a contractor with a shared vision of providing services within our region that use more sustainable energy sources that benefit our environment."

Canadian firm Lion Electric Co. of Quebec manufactures the buses. A few California schools have introduced electric school buses as districts search for cheaper, cleaner ways to transport students. An electric bus can save a school district $12,000 annually with costs associated with operations and maintenance, according to the company. Projected savings could be as high as $180,000 over the life of the school bus.

"The electric bus gives off no emissions, fumes or exhaust coming from it, and so it is the bus of the future," Siebenaler said.

"We really feel like electric vehicles will be around awhile and the technology is the perfect fit for a school bus, because we know exactly how many miles are on school routes," Miller said, plus companies will be charging buses at night electricity demand is at its lowest.