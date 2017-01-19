Rosemount Chipotle set to open for business Jan. 26

The new restaurant, located in the same building as Arby's along County Road 42 near Rosemount Market Square, will start serving customers Thursday, Jan. 26, immediately following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with local government and business officials.

The Rosemount location is part of the company's overall strategy of expanding in the south metro area. Minnesota is the third-oldest market for the company, which has been operating in the area for about 15 years, said Justin Trapani, Chipotle area manager.

"Rosemount is something our real estate team has been looking at for awhile because they saw the growth in the community, Trapani said. "I think this restaurant was really on our books for about a year now, and we're at the point where we're finally able to open."

Trapani said he and the rest of the staff heard a lot of the excitement about the restaurant, especially during the employee recruitment phase.

"The closest location to here that we have is in Apple Valley, and it's a busy restaurant for us," said Trapani. "A lot of people have talked about only having to travel 4 miles to have another experience (at Chipotle)."

The layout of the restaurant is part of a new design concept for the company, and includes an open kitchen that is visible from everywhere in the dining room.

"You will see all the prep work, all the cooking — the only thing you don't get to see is the dishwashing," said Trapani. "It's an attempt for us to show off everything we do and show off our skills."

Chipotle has been rolling out the new design concept over the last 18 months. The nearest restaurant built using this new layout is in Cottage Grove.

Chipotle has hired about 20 new employees for the restaurant, but Trapani said the company is always looking for more people to fill out the staff. He added that the restaurant prides itself "creating opportunities" for employees to advance within the company. All of the managers at the Rosemount restaurant began as crew members at other locations, he said.

When opening a new restaurant, Trapani said the company typically starts recruiting employees about five weeks ahead of their scheduled opening. Chipotle worked with the Rosemount Community Center, Dakota County Technical College, and Inver Hills Community College to recruit applicants for the restaurant, Trapani said.

The new employees began their training with an orientation Wednesday, Jan. 18. Over the next five days, they'll all be trained in the five main stations at a Chipotle restaurant — tortillas (taking orders), grill, prep, salsa and cashier. Every employee is trained at each position, and then scheduling is developed based on where employees demonstrate strengths.

"We teach them everything for the new restaurant before opening day," Trapani said.

Chipotle is part of a 4,075 commercial development in the northeast corner of the Rosemount Market Square parking lot. The restaurant shares the building with an Arby's restaurant, which opened for business in October.

According to plans approved by the Rosemount City Council in October 2015, each restaurant has seating for about 30 people, with additional seating for 30 to 40 people on a 690-square-foot outdoor patio on the west side of the building.

Independent Town Pages reporter Jennifer Steichen contributed to this story.