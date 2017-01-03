"The expansion is great news for our entire region and its residents," Council Chair Adam Duininck said. "The gardens translate into financial savings for residents, as well as less pollution, including fewer fossil fuel emissions."

A community solar garden is an array of solar panels that governments, businesses and households can subscribe to, rather than installing their own solar panels.

The generated power flows to an electric utility. The subscriber then receives a credit on its electric bill from the utility based on the energy generated and the size of its subscription.

The array, at 2540 197th St., is one of three five-megawatt sites going up in Empire Township, according to Dean Johnson, planning consultant with Resource Strategies.

A second site, put up by Minneapolis-based Geronimo Energy, is at the dead end of a minimum maintenance road near Biscayne Avenue and 190th Street.

A third, which is still in the early planning stages, is by Sun Edison, whose corporate headquarters are in Missouri.

As part of a state omnibus energy bill passed in 2013, Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, the state's largest utility, is required to administer a community solar garden program, which it started in 2014.

The incentive driving the subscriptions is a 30 percent tax credit offered to those building the solar gardens. The tax credit extends to 2019 until it gradually decreases to 10 percent in 2022. Solar developers can pass those savings down to their subscribers.

Wastewater treatment operations typically are surrounded by large swaths of land as a buffer between the plants and the public. The council, which is a regional planning organization in the seven-county Twin Cities area, is using this buffering land to put up solar gardens.

The Met Council's site was designed to offer credits to governmental municipalities in Dakota County.

Municipalities make good customers because they have consistent energy usage, they pay their bills on time and they can't move away.

The other two sites have not said they would be selling credits to the public, Johnson said.

He estimated that each facility costs between $10 million and $12 million to build.

The council is hoping to eventually recoup its investments through solar energy credits and by selling rights to energy companies.

"The council is a significant energy consumer," Duininck said. "We have a responsibility to the region to find ways to reduce our fossil fuel consumption and emissions."