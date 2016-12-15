The 30-minute episode entitled "Decoding the Science of Crude Oil" shows the inner workings of one of the nation's largest and most complex oil refineries and how science is used every day to produce and transport the fuels and other products people depend on. Flint Hills Resources engineers, scientists and project managers are featured in the program, which airs regularly on 22 television stations throughout the Midwest, including KARE-11.

The program can be viewed online at intotheoutdoors.org/topics/turning-crude-oil-into-fuels/.

The program is hosted by local students Robert Jackson of St. Paul, Melaina Rairamo of Eden Prairie, and Emily Albert-Stauning of Minneapolis.

"'Into the Outdoors' creates discovery-based learning that empowers today's generation to think critically about their role as future scientists and stewards of planet earth," said Dan Bertalan, writer, editor and director for "Into the Outdoors." "We are thrilled to win this Emmy award and proud of the work we did with local refinery and pipeline experts to show the science of something that affects our daily lives." In addition to partnering with "Into the Outdoors," Flint Hills Resources partners with many other organizations and programs that promote science and learning, such as student sleepovers at the Science Museum of Minnesota — the Discovery Scholarship program that supports college-bound students pursuing careers in math, science, technology, engineering and agriculture — and field trips to the Minnesota Zoo.