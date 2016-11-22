In October, SKB Environmental of Rosemount announced plans to partner with Ekerkem, a Canadian biorefining company, on a facility adjacent to SKB's construction debris landfill on Highway 55 near the intersection with Highway 52.

After the public presentation, the companies submitted paperwork to the city of Rosemount to update the city's land use plan and rezone portions of the property to allow for this type of industrial development.

Those applications were reviewed by city staff and were deemed incomplete without a more in-depth environmental review for the project, said Community Development Director Kim Lindquist.

"The council is interested in getting more information before making a decision," said Lindquist.

SKB and Enerkem have been asked to fill out an initial screening application with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to determine what kind of environmental assessments may be needed. The standards for environmental reviews are set by the MPCA and the Environmental Quality Board.

Dave McConnell, Enerkem's vice president for business development in North America, said the company recently had a "very, very positive" initial meeting with the MPCA to walk through the steps and requirements of the environmental review process.

"We're just kicking in right now into pulling together the information," said McConnell. "They have some very, very good determinations on what will be required from the air modeling — we see it as a good process to follow."

A key part of the environmental review will be the air quality impacts of the facility. Both Enerkem and SKB believe it will be the first facility in the United States to employ their biorefining technology.

In this process, municipal solid waste is combined with oxygen and steam, which help convert the material into synthesis gas or syngas, a fuel gas made of hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. The syngas is cleaned, then run through a converter to be turned into methanol.

McConnell said the company hopes to complete the environmental review process in the next 12 to 18 months.

Once the environmental review is completed, the companies can submit the zoning and comprehensive plan update applications, along with a site plan, to the city. Those applications will be reviewed concurrently, and include presentations and review with the public, Lindquist said.

If the changes are approved by the city, McConnell estimated construction on the facility would take 12 months or more.

The company estimates the $200 million plant would employ 104 people and provide the city of Rosemount with increased taxes and fees associated with garbage hauling and disposal at the landfill.

In an interview, city council member Vanessa Demuth expressed enthusiasm for the project, citing possible connections to Dakota County Technical College and the long-term environmental impacts. Dakota County currently landfills 200,000 tons of garbage per year, which could be disposed of in a more environmentally-friendly way, Demuth said.

“Working in the environment field, I like that the process takes something that would normally be landfilled and turning it into a useful product,” said Demuth.

Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste said there are still many environmental factors to consider for the project.

“We still don’t know much about it except that we have to look at infrastructure costs associated with it,” Droste said. “It would affect our community significantly … we haven’t had any public meetings.”

Droste also noted that Rosemount doesn’t currently ship in municipal solid waste — it is shipped to Dakota County landfills in Burnsville and Inver Grove Heights.